Official iOS 26 & iPadOS 26 Compatibility List

Earlier today, Apple announced its latest OSes for various devices. One of the major changes is the version numbers, now unified across all software. The compatibility list for the new systems, called iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, includes the following devices:
Official iOS 26 Compatibility List
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
Official iPadOS 26 Compatibility List
- iPad mini (5th generation and later)
- iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
- iPad (8th generation and later)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
- iPad mini (A17 Pro)
- iPad (A16)
- iPad Air (M2 and later)
- iPad Pro (M4)
When Will iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Be Released?
As usual, Apple will launch the public version of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 in the Fall. Therefore, you can expect general availability to come in mid-September, likely on September 15th.
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Developer Betas Already Available
If you want a sneak peek at the new features, you can have it, but at the cost of stability. The Developer Betas for iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 will be released today to download for Apple Developer Program members.
Apple has announced a lot of things today. You may also be interested in the macOS 26 Tahoe features and compatibility list. We have articles on watchOS 26, alongside the supported models, tvOS 26 and its supported models, and visionOS 26 as well.