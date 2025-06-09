Official macOS 26 Tahoe Compatibility List

Apple has announced its new crop of OSes earlier today, in the WWDC 2025 opening keynote. If you’re wondering about the macOS 26 Tahoe compatibility list, you’re in the right place. Long story short, only Macs from 2019 or newer are supported, which means some Intel models will still get updates. Check the full list below.

macOS 26 Tahoe: Official Compatibility List

As expected, Apple has dropped support for almost all Intel Macs with macOS 26 Tahoe. There were a few exceptions, though. The 16-inch MacBook Pros and Mac Pros from 2019, one 2020 Intel MacBook Pro, and the 2020 Intel iMac. Here’s the complete macOS 26 Tahoe device compatibility list:

MacBook Air: 2020 or newer — only Apple Silicon models

2020 or newer — only Apple Silicon models MacBook Pro 16-inch (Intel): 2019 or newer

2019 or newer MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel): 2020 (four Thunderbolt 3 ports) or newer

2020 (four Thunderbolt 3 ports) or newer MacBook Pro (Apple Silicon): all models

all models Mac mini: 2020 or newer

2020 or newer iMac: 2020 or newer

2020 or newer Mac Pro: 2019 or newer

2019 or newer Mac Studio: all models

NOTE No iMac Pro of vanilla MacBook models support macOS 26 Tahoe.

When Will macOS 26 Tahoe Be Released?

You can expect general availability to come in mid-September, likely on September 15th. Apple usually launches the public version of macOS in the Fall, alongside all of its OSes, and new iPhone models.

macOS 26 Tahoe Developer Betas Already Available

In case you’re curious about the new features in macOS 26 Tahoe, you can already have a sneak peek. It comes, however, at the cost of stability. If you’re a member of Apple’s Developer Program, you can already download and install the macOS 26 Tahoe Developer Beta.

WWDC 2025 was full of announcements, so there’s a lot to unwrap. If you’re still on the fence about the new release, you can check our macOS 26 Tahoe features article. We have also dedicated pieces for iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, alongside the list of models that each OS supports. You can also check all watchOS 26 features and its full compatibility list.