Official: Ted Lasso Season 4 Is Coming on Apple TV

Apple TV+ has announced the renewal of its Emmy Award-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso” for a fourth season. Jason Sudeikis will return as the star and executive producer of the show, which has become a global hit since its debut.

The new season will explore the theme of “leaping before looking,” with the AFC Richmond team discovering that wherever they land is exactly where they’re meant to be. Jack Burditt, known for his work on “Nobody Wants This,” “Modern Family,” and “30 Rock,” joins the production team as an executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV+.

“Ted Lasso” has received critical acclaim and numerous awards since its premiere. The show broke records by becoming the most Emmy-nominated comedy series in its first season and won Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for its first two seasons.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, expressed enthusiasm for continuing the collaboration with Sudeikis and the creative team behind the show. He praised “Ted Lasso” for inspiring a passionate fanbase and delivering joy, laughter, kindness, and compassion.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, based on preexisting characters from NBC Sports. The production involves a team of writers, producers, and executive producers from various companies, including Doozer Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and Universal Television.

Apple TV+ has seen success with its original content, with “Ted Lasso” being one of its standout series. The streaming service has received numerous award nominations and wins for its shows, documentaries, and films since its launch in November 2019.

