Control Your OhMiBod Vibrator With Your Apple Watch

You can now control your OhMiBod vibrator using your Apple Watch. The sex toy company recently released a Watch app with this feature.

[You Won’t Be Able to Watch Porn at Starbucks Anymore (Update)]

OhMiBod Vibrator

Apple Watch users can use their heart rate—via Pulse—to control the intensity of their OhMiBod vibrator. OhMiBod founder Suki Dunham says he doesn’t think Apple will object to having its product used this way. The OhMiBod app has already been on the App Store “for a few years now.”

[Intel Team Still Fighting Meltdown and Spectre]