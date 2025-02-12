OLED MacBook Air Release Delayed to after 2029, New LCD Version Planned for 2027

Bad, bad news for MacBook Air fanboys, including myself. Apple has postponed the release of its OLED MacBook Air from around 2027 to after 2029, according to industry sources.

The Elec said (in Korean):

“Apple originally planned to release the OLED MacBook Pro in 2026 and the OLED MacBook Air around 2027. However, last year, Apple postponed the release of the OLED MacBook Air until after 2029.”

In lieu of the OLED version, Apple now plans to release a new LCD MacBook Air in 2027. This model will use a better display technology, replacing the current amorphous silicon (a-Si) thin-film transistor (TFT) with an oxide TFT. Oxide TFTs offer improved electron mobility compared to their a-Si counterparts, potentially enhancing display performance.

Development of the OLED MacBook Air has reportedly been discontinued, with work on the oxide LCD version commencing at the end of last year.

Imagine that we would have gotten an OLED MacBook Air as soon as 2026, but Apple, being Apple, has let us down again in its surge to push premium products forward.