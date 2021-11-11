Oscar Nominee Olivier Martinez Joins Maya Rudolph in Apple TV+ Comedy

Olivier Martinez will join Maya Rudolph in an upcoming Apple TV+ half-hour comedy, Deadline reported. He will play something of a love interest in the as-yet-untitled series from Emmy winners Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

Olivier Martinez Joins Cast of Apple TV+ Comedy Alongside Maya Rudolph

In the Apple TV+ comedy, Mr. Martinez’s character, billionaire Jean-Pierre, wants to collaborate with Ms. Rudolph’s character, Molly. She has received US$87 billion from her husband who has left her. Whilst they try and keep things strictly business, the two characters have a connection. MJ Rodriguez is also set to star in the show.

Mr. Martinez previously starred in working including the Oscar-nominated 2002 film Unfaithful, alongside Richard Gere and Diane Lane. He has also starred opposite Juliette Binoche in The Horseman on the Roof and as well as another Academy Award-nominated feature, Before Night Falls.