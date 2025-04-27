OMNY Transit Cards Coming to Apple Wallet for New York City Subway Riders

New York City subway riders will soon be able to add their OMNY transit cards directly to Apple Wallet. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is preparing to launch mobile virtual OMNY cards, allowing commuters and students to manage and use their transit cards on iPhone and Apple Watch without carrying a physical card.

OMNY, New York City’s tap-to-pay system, has been replacing the MetroCard over the past several years. Initially, OMNY supported only direct payments with debit and credit cards, along with express transit features through Apple Wallet. Later, the MTA introduced physical OMNY cards, offering riders the option to preload value and avoid multiple small charges on their bank statements.

Mobile OMNY Card Rollout

According to the MTA’s latest capital program update, a virtual OMNY card will be available by December 2025. This rollout will cover both regular commuters and student riders. Users will not only be able to add OMNY cards to Apple Wallet but also manage balances and reload cards directly through an updated MTA app.

The MTA aims to complete a full transition from the MetroCard system to OMNY by the end of 2025. This move mirrors existing integrations for other U.S. cities, where transit cards like San Francisco’s Clipper, Washington DC’s SmarTrip, and Los Angeles’ TAP are already supported in Apple Wallet.

End of the MetroCard Era

The MetroCard, once a mainstay of New York commuting, is set to be phased out within the next year. By enabling mobile OMNY cards, the MTA plans to streamline fare payments and simplify access for millions of riders. If the timeline holds, New Yorkers will soon enjoy the same mobile transit convenience that riders in other major cities already use.

As reported by the MTA, the OMNY expansion is part of a broader effort to modernize the city’s transit infrastructure and improve the commuting experience.