One More Member Enters M3 Family: iPad Air

Apple has announced the launch of its new iPad Air, equipped with the M3 chip and paired with a redesigned Magic Keyboard. The latest iPad Air promises faster performance and improved portability, offering users a choice between 11-inch and 13-inch models. The device is available in four colors—blue, purple, starlight, and space gray—and comes with storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB.

The M3 chip enhances the iPad Air’s processing speed and graphics capabilities. Apple claims the new chip is up to twice as fast as its predecessor, the M1, and up to 3.5 times faster than the A14 Bionic. Users can expect improved performance in tasks such as content creation and gaming, thanks to features like dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing.

The iPad Air also integrates Apple Intelligence, a system designed to provide personalized assistance across apps like Photos and Notes. Features include tools for cleaning up images, creating visual notes, and generating emojis. Siri has been updated to offer more conversational interactions and context-aware responses. Additionally, ChatGPT integration lets users access AI assistance directly within Writing Tools or Siri without requiring a separate account.

The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air introduces a larger trackpad and a function row for quick access to controls like screen brightness and volume. It attaches magnetically to the iPad Air and includes a USB-C connector for charging. Available in white, the keyboard starts at $269 for the 11-inch model and $319 for the 13-inch model.

Credits: Apple

Apple has also updated its standard iPad model with the A16 chip and doubled its starting storage capacity. The A16 chip delivers improved performance while maintaining all-day battery life. The updated iPad starts at $349 for Wi-Fi models and $499 for Wi-Fi + Cellular models.

Both devices run on iPadOS 18, which introduces features like Math Notes for solving equations with Apple Pencil, Smart Script for editing handwritten text, and audio recording with transcription capabilities. Users can customize their home screens with new widget designs and access an updated Control Center.

Apple emphasizes its commitment to sustainability with these products. The new iPads incorporate recycled materials such as aluminum, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth elements. Packaging is entirely fiber-based as part of Apple’s goal to eliminate plastic from its packaging by the end of this year.

Pre-orders for the new iPad Air and updated iPad are open starting today, March 4, with availability beginning March 12. Education discounts are available for students, parents, teachers, and school staff.

