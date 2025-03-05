One of the Two New Mac Studios: M4 Max

Apple’s new Mac Studio with M4 Max is designed for professionals who need to handle intensive workflows. It has what Apple says is the world’s fastest CPU core and gives good performance for complex tasks.

The M4 Max chip in this Mac Studio model has:

Up to 16-core CPU

Up to 40-core GPU

Over 500 GB/s of unified memory bandwidth

Neural Engine that’s over 3 times faster than M1 Max

Apple says this new Mac Studio is up to 3.5 times faster than the previous M1 Max version and up to 6.1 times faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac.

The GPU in M4 Max adds new graphics features, including dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and a second-generation ray-tracing engine. This is meant to help with content creation and gaming.

This Mac Studio starts with 36GB of unified memory and can go up to 128GB. It also has two ProRes accelerators in its Media Engine, which helps with video work.

Apple gives some performance comparisons:

Up to 1.6 times faster image processing in Adobe Photoshop compared to M1 Max

Up to 2.1 times faster code compiling in Xcode compared to M1 Max

Up to 1.2 times faster ProRes transcode in Compressor compared to M1 Max

More here.