First Alert’s Onelink Safe & Sound now supports AirPlay 2. The device is a combination of smoke alarm, carbon monoxide detector, and speaker.

Onelink Safe & Sound

The over-the-air update for AirPLay 2 enables a multi-room audio setup. You can stream music to anywhere in your home to multiple iOS devices and AirPlay 2 devices. You can open Control Center on iOS to choose where the music plays, or just ask Siri.

Tom Russo, vice president of marketing and new product development at First Alert:

While adding to the entertainment features of the Onelink Safe & Sound, we are still providing convenience and peace of mind. The Onelink Safe & Sound also continues to protect what matters most, a legacy First Alert has fostered for more than 60 years, with premium smoke, fire and CO functionality.

You can find Onelink Safe & Sound on Amazon for US$178.25.

