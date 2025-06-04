Only 30% of Apple Users Own the Full Trio: iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Only 30% of recent Apple customers own all three major Apple devices that are iPhone, iPad, and Mac. While the iPhone remains Apple’s dominant product with 94% ownership, and iPad follows at 78%, Mac computers significantly lag behind at 36%. This gap challenges Apple’s long-standing goal of a unified hardware ecosystem.

Chart 1: Apple Hardware Ownership and Cross Ownership | Source: CIRP

According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), which surveyed U.S. Apple customers over the twelve months ending March 2025, 74% of users have both iPhone and iPad. But the lack of Mac adoption limits the reach of a three-device model, which CIRP suggests may now be unrealistic.

Mac Holds Back Apple’s Trio Vision

Mac models have never matched the mass-market dominance of Apple’s mobile devices. High price points, strong PC competition, and a shift toward mobile-first computing have all contributed to limited Mac ownership. Ironically, the success of iPhones and iPads in replacing traditional computer tasks has undercut the need for a Mac in many households.

Apple initially tried to convert Windows users through Apple Stores and the appeal of macOS. But mobile growth quickly overtook that strategy. Now, many customers are content with just two devices.

Apple Pivots Toward Services and Two-Device Households

CIRP’s findings suggest that Apple is now focusing on strengthening the two-device ecosystem and expanding recurring revenue through services. With platforms like Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple TV+, the company is embedding its presence deeper into users’ daily routines even without full hardware adoption.

The company’s evolving ecosystem strategy reflects that reality.