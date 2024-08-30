Only iPhone 15 Pro of All Apple Smartphones is Selling Well in the US

According to Counterpoint Research’s latest U.S. Smartphone Channel Share Tracker, in July 2024, the U.S. smartphone market experienced 5% year-over-year (YoY) sales growth, primarily by Samsung and Motorola.

This growth came despite a decline in Apple’s overall sales, which were down 4% YoY, largely due to weaker performance in the prepaid channel. However, the iPhone 15 Pro showed an increase in sales compared to its predecessor.

Samsung saw a decent increase in sales, with a nearly 25% YoY growth. This was largely attributed to the strong performance of the Galaxy A15 5G, which became a bestseller and accounted for nearly a third of Samsung’s total sales, and an early launch of its foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Motorola also reported a significant 42% YoY increase in sales. This growth was driven by improved performances of models such as the Moto G Play 2024, Moto G 5G 2024, and Moto G Stylus 5G 2024, compared to their 2023 phones.

Overall, while the U.S. smartphone market saw a decline in some areas, the strong performances by Samsung and Motorola helped drive overall growth, highlighting a shift in consumer preferences towards more budget-friendly and innovative models like foldables.

This also indicates the adaptability rate of Android in the US. With some amazing exchange deals, the US is becoming a popular destination for international buyers interested in purchasing their devices.

