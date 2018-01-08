Open Letter by Apple Shareholders Asks For More iOS Parental Controls

In an open letter, two activist Apple shareholders—Jana Partners LLC and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System—asked the company to create more iOS parental controls. The shareholders also urge Apple to study the effects of heavy iPhone usage on mental health.
Open Letter
We have reviewed the evidence and we believe there is a clear need for Apple to offer parents more choices and tools to help them ensure that young consumers are using your products in an optimal manner.
Doing so poses no threat to Apple, given that this is a software (not hardware) issue and that, unlike many other technology companies, Apple’s business model is not predicated on excessive use of your products.
iOS Parental Controls
To be clear, iOS already has parental controls, and you can access them in Settings > General > Restrictions. But as the letter notes, they are only binary controls. Parents can limit their kids from accessing certain apps, buying things, and limiting content to certain ratings.
Some examples of advanced iOS parental controls the investors give are: letting parents set the age of the iPhone user on setup, imposing limits on screen time, hours of day the phone can be used, and blocking social media apps.
Apple tends not to be influenced by activist shareholders. But perhaps this is an issue that can strike interest in the company’s leadership. Apple already performs certain health studies, such as the latest Apple Heart Study. An official mental health study could be beneficial. Instead of psychologists being used to make people addicted to mobile games, Apple could use a board of psychologists as they were intended: to help people.
Dear Apple. We parents suck. Please help us do what we are failures at, and parent our kids for us, while we indignantly tap our foot giving you stink eye.
Singed, parents that have no concept what that means.
re: John Kheit: Signed, not ‘singed’.
re: the article: Amazing what people with more money than brains will try to get large companies to do. Let’s outsource our parenting to .
More evidence as to why Apple needs to take itself private. Then they won’t have to listen to all the yammering from Wall Street.
I don’t think it is an unreasonable request nor an outsourcing of parental responsibilities. My sister has a time limiting app installed on her 8 year old son’s desktop computer. Then when that runs out he grabs the iPad and plays as long as he wants. So it would make sense to have a time limiter on the iPad too. The alternative is to manually track usage time and grab the iPad away when the time runs out.
Also, some adults install apps to help them manage their own semi-additions, like blocking YouTube at work. (I don’t, but a friend of mine does.)
I don’t think Apple HAS to do this, but it would be nice if they did.
I don’t have kids myself, but I agree that 1. Apple should consider mental health as part of their overall health initiative; and 2. I don’t think more advanced parental controls would hurt.