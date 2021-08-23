Someone on GitHub posted a project of a list that shares alternative, open source front-ends to proprietary services.

Open Source Alternatives

Here are just a few of the examples:

YouTube – Invidious, FreeTube, CloudTube

– Invidious, FreeTube, CloudTube Twitter – Nitter, Shitter, Harpy

– Nitter, Shitter, Harpy Instagram – Bibliogram,

– Bibliogram, Reddit – Libreddit, Teddit, Xeddit

– Libreddit, Teddit, Xeddit Facebook – fb-messenger-cli, SlimSocial, Frost

There are plenty of other examples. As the creator says: “Do you know any other projects that are not included in the overview yet? (front ends, alternatives to websites, apps, etc.) Just create an issue and let me know. I’m always looking for new projects to add.”