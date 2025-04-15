OpenAI Rolls Out ‘Library’ Feature on iOS for Image Browsing

OpenAI has launched a new Library feature inside the ChatGPT iOS app.

This update gives users a dedicated section to view all images they’ve generated through DALL·E, streamlining access to their visual content in one place.

The rollout was first confirmed by OpenAI team member Nic D on X, who noted that the Library is now live in the iOS version of the app. It acts as a shortcut to your image gallery, allowing you to revisit and organize previously created visuals without digging through old chats.

Tibor Blaho, a product lead at OpenAI, acknowledged the update and confirmed that it’s been in development for a while. While users are already exploring the new tab, Blaho clarified there are no plans to turn this into a full-fledged social media platform focused on image sharing.

The conversation, shared publicly on X, addressed speculation that OpenAI might evolve the image feed into a more interactive, profile-based experience.

When asked if the Library could lead to social features like commenting or public image feeds, Blaho responded, “I do not think so, considering all the other things that are in progress based on changes in the ChatGPT web app.”

OpenAI is experimenting with more interactive layouts.

According to TestingCatalog, the company is building new landing pages around specific use cases. The first one—“Make an image”—includes starter prompts (e.g. Make a portrait, Make a diagram) and access to your personal image library. It also features an Explore tab that showcases a feed of Sora-generated images.

More such landing pages are in development, focused on advanced research and search workflows. These appear to be part of a broader effort to simplify entry points into ChatGPT’s growing toolset.