OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4.1 Is Now Available to iOS Users

OpenAI has rolled out GPT-4.1 to iOS users through the ChatGPT app, making its latest AI model available directly on Apple devices. Plus, Pro, and Team subscribers on iOS can now access GPT-4.1 via the “more models” menu. Support for Enterprise and Edu users is set to follow in the coming weeks. For free-tier users, GPT-4.1 mini has replaced GPT-4o mini as the fallback model once GPT-4o usage caps are reached.

Smarter AI Comes to the iPhone

The update brings noticeable improvements to the ChatGPT experience on iOS. GPT-4.1, which OpenAI first introduced through its API last month, offers better performance in coding, instruction-following, and long-context reasoning. These gains are now directly available to iPhone and iPad users, giving Apple’s mobile ecosystem access to the latest advancements in OpenAI’s lineup.

According to OpenAI’s May 14 update, GPT-4.1 delivers a 21-point jump over GPT-4o on SWE-bench Verified. It’s also more precise in handling complex prompts and different formats, making it more effective for the developers.

A Faster, Smarter Experience Across All Plans

For users on the free plan, GPT-4.1 mini now serves as the automatic fallback once GPT-4o usage runs out. The mini model is faster and more efficient than GPT-4o mini. It also brings improved instruction-following and coding performance. iOS users will notice a smoother, more capable assistant in daily use.

The ChatGPT app for iOS has steadily become a core productivity tool for many users, and this update aligns with OpenAI’s broader push to refine and expand its models. GPT-4.1 supports context windows of up to 1 million tokens—more than enough to handle large files or long threads directly from your iPhone or iPad.

Many of these improvements were developed with real-world usage in mind, including mobile-based workflows. With enhanced reliability and lower latency, GPT-4.1 strengthens ChatGPT’s role as a powerful AI assistant within iOS.