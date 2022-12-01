Opening an Apple Card This Holiday Season Can Net 5% Back on Apple Purchases

Just in time for the holidays, a new offer for the Apple Card now allows new applicants to get 5% Daily Cash back when purchasing Apple products in full. Typically, the normal rate is 3%.

The new offer lasts until Christmas, Dec. 25, and is available to anyone opening a new Apple Card.

Apple Card Offering 5% Cashback on Apple Purchases for New Applicants

Until Dec. 25, those who open a new Apple Card account will be able to receive up to 5% Daily Cash when purchasing Apple products in full. Those that plan on making their purchase in monthly installments may still receive 3% Daily Cash back on their purchase.

When users go to apply, Apple’s website states,

Now through December 25, get a new Apple Card and you’ll save 5% when you use it to pay in full, in store, and online at Apple. That means saving on iPhone 14, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more.

Additional exclusions and terms apply.

As spotted by AppleInsider, the new promotion is only valid for those that open a new Apple Card account and then make a purchase with the card between Dec. 1, 2022 and Dec. 25, 2022.

Additionally, those that are added to an Apple Card Family account during this time will also receive the offer. However, the entire family will not receive the offer. Notably, AppleInsider also observes that the 3% on purchases made over time is the same offer that everyone receives with the Apple Card.

Purchases made either through Apple’s Online Store or through a physical store will receive the offer. Furthermore, the new offer is only valid with items that qualify, such as iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac “and more”.

Back in October, Apple announced a plan in which Apple Card users could deposit their Daily Cash rewards into a high-yield savings account. The accounts will be held by Goldman Sachs. However, it seems Apple has put a pause on this plan, with scant details on when it will see a true reveal.

Users can Apply for the card via Apple’s website, or they can Apply via iOS by going to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay > Add Card > Apply for Apple Card.

Do you plan on opening an Apple Card account? Let us know in the comments.