Opera Builds Instagram Into Desktop Browser

Opera added an Instagram sidebar on Wednesday. It means users can browse the photo-sharing network directly, without having to specifically head to the web version.

Access Instagram Directly in Opera Browser

In the latest version of Opera, once users sign-in to Instagram on the sidebar they have access to their main feed, Instastories, the explore function, and DMs. As with the main web version of the social network, you cannot post photos using the new sidebar. Maciej Kocemba, product director at Opera, commented:

People like to have the choice of which social media platforms to use and on which device to access them. We are integrating Instagram to give them better access to their friends and loved ones and for them to have the convenience of using a large display and keyboard to watch In-stastories or write comments and DMs.

As well as Instagram, Opera also offers access to WhatsApp and Messenger, two other Facebook products.