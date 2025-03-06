Opera is the First Browser to Bring AI-Based Agentic Browsing to Mac

Opera is once again back in the saddle with something big to reshape how you surf the internet, this time delivering AI-based agentive browsing to Mac. If all that sounds like a lot, it just means your browsing experience is about to get a little more carefree, as the Opera team delivers a rather powerful assistant that will perform complex tasks for you effortlessly.

Opera Introduces Browser Operator, Bringing Powerful AI to Users

Browser innovator Opera has been keeping busy. Along with creating a browser that focuses on a user’s well-being, the team also developed a browser specifically for gamers. Constantly looking to build new territories, the Norwegian team is now delivering a complex AI-assisted browsing tool known as Browser Operator.

This new feature is currently available as a preview, and Opera will be launching Browser Operator with its AI feature drop program soon. One of the biggest factors of this release is that Browser Operator will work independently from your browsing experience.

Browser Operator helps a user complete certain tasks, allowing them more free time to focus on what they enjoy. Using natural language, users can have Browser Operator complete operations for them while using Opera. For example, you can ask it to buy you “10 pairs of white tennis socks from Nike in a size 12,” and it will shop the web for you. The ultimate goal of Browser Operator, Opera says, is to ensure users have more power while browsing the internet, while giving them tools to use their time more efficiently.

The Shape of AI: Working with Browser Operator

In addition to completing certain tasks, Browser Operator also provides information about what’s going on during these tasks. You will also know what steps were taken to complete certain actions. A user is able to cancel or change tasks at any time. Best of all, Browser Operator works directly with the Opera browser, so there’s no need for a cloud server or virtual machine, ensuring you have direct access at all times.

Not only do you get functionality, but Browser Operator also offers privacy and security. As the feature is baked into the browser, all data is kept locally. Rather than relying on video captures or screenshots of a user’s internet session, Opera instead focuses on native and client-side solutions.

From providing users a free VPN to creating state-of-the-art browsing experiences, the team behind Opera knows how to keep you moving on the web.