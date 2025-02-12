Opera Releases Opera Air: First Browser to Focus on Wellbeing

Norwegian-based company Opera has released the novel browser Opera Air, which focuses on mental wellbeing and mindfulness.

The Norway-based company Opera has officially launched its Opera Air browser, a novel app that focuses on mindfulness and mental well-being. Along with providing the typical functionality, power, and security many would expect from the company, Opera Air focuses on how a user feels while browsing the internet.

Opera Releases Opera Air: A Focus on Mental Health

The Mac Observer is no stranger to Opera releases, as we recently looked at Opera’s browser specifically for gamers, Opera GX. We have also covered Opera One R2 and the many features the browser provides, including enhanced AI features. This time around, this user-centric company is now focusing on its users’ mental well-being with Opera Air.

One unique aspect of this browser is that it focuses on metrics beyond being a simple utility. Mohamed Salah, Senior Director of Product at Opera, states, “The web is beautiful, but it can be chaotic and overwhelming. We decided to look at science-backed ways to help our users navigate it in a way that makes them feel and function better.”

Opera Air features a vast selection of tools to help focus on your mental health. Tools include breathing exercises, stretching, positive quotes, and meditation. You can also set a reminder to take a mindfulness break.

Take a Break or Have a Boost

The browser provides two different ways for users to take a mindful break. The “Take a Break” feature allows you to perform various mental health exercises, including meditation, breathing exercises, neck exercises, and a full body scan.



The full body scan “tunes you into your body and surroundings,” and exercises vary in length depending on the activity. Opera recommends taking a break from your computer every sixty to ninety minutes.

Those looking to Boost their productivity can do so through Opera Air’s use of binaural beats. These beats are an auditory trick where two varying frequencies play simultaneously in each of your ears. The simultaneous playing of these two frequencies then creates a third frequency directly in your brain. According to Opera, these frequencies can help influence brainwave activity while promoting focus, a meditative state, and relaxation.

Currently, Opera Air offers boosts for Creativity, Deep Relaxation, Energized Focus, and more. You can customize aspects of your boost, including its duration, sound volume, and background music.

The novel browser lets you browse the web while practicing mindfulness without disrupting your workflow. As an example, users can work on a document or surf the web while actively using the Focused Calm boost, which implements Alpha 8Hz beats alongside calming sounds and background music.

Opera Air also includes many of the same features you would expect from a typical Opera product, such as a free VPN, ad blockers, and Aria AI.

The internet is hectic and always has been. Opera Air helps restore some sanity in a fast-paced world. Download the new Opera Air browser today.