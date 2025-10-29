Oppo engineer openly leaked Apple Watch trade secrets in staff presentation

Apple says a former Apple Watch engineer shared confidential sensor research inside Oppo. In a new court filing, Apple alleges Chen Shi used Apple materials in a talk to hundreds of Oppo employees and answered detailed questions about Apple’s sensor design and future plans.

Apple alleges

Apple says internal Oppo messages advertised an “Apple Sensors” presentation by Shi titled “Apple’s Sensor Hardware R&D Philosophy and Methodology.” Apple claims slides in the deck came straight from Apple source material and that Shi took 63 protected files before he left, then searched online for ways to cover his tracks.

Apple also told the court that Oppo has withheld documents and device forensics needed to assess the scope of the leak. The company is seeking an injunction to stop any use of Apple technology, to quarantine Oppo staff exposed to trade secrets, and to bar Shi from further sharing.

Oppo’s stance

Oppo denies receiving any Apple trade secrets. The company says its search of systems Shi accessed found no Apple confidential data and that his presentation covered general engineering principles, not Apple-specific information.

Shi agreed to sit for a deposition but asked to delay it, citing a recent medical diagnosis. He also requested a protective order to limit or pause the deposition.

Deadlines and next steps

The court ordered Oppo to hand over the requested documents by October 31, with rolling production starting October 28 if the volume is large. Case filings show Apple suing Shi, Oppo, and Oppo affiliate InnoPeak in the Northern District of California.

If the judge grants Apple’s requested relief, Oppo teams exposed to the material would be removed from any work that competes with Apple’s technology. If the court agrees with Oppo, the case proceeds without an early block on Oppo’s projects.

The dispute targets sensor hardware and methods at the core of Apple Watch health features. Apple frames the case as a roadmap leak that could speed a rival’s development. Oppo frames it as a misunderstanding over common engineering concepts. The filings set up a test of how courts draw the line between a former employee’s know-how and a former employer’s protected secrets.

Apple’s August complaint says Shi attended dozens of one-on-one technical meetings before resigning, copied files from a protected Box folder to a USB drive, and messaged Oppo about gathering information on heart rate sensing. The docket corroborates the timeline and parties involved.

For now, the case hinges on discovery. The court’s document order sets the pace. What Oppo turns over, and what forensics reveal, will shape any injunction decision and the fight over damages.