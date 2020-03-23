Oprah Has a New Coronavirus Show on Apple TV+

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
1 minute read
| News

Oprah has launched a special new show on Apple TV+ focussing on the coronavirus outbreak. The superstar presenter speaks to guests to explore the various issues surrounded the pandemic.

OprahTalks Covid-19

In the first episode. Oprah speaks to actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowere about their experience. Both have tested positive for Covid-19. The second episode features Pastor Wintley Phipps discussing spirituality and the outbreak.

[Oprah and Prince Harry Apple TV+ Show ‘Could Save Lives‘]

The show is called OprahTalks Covid-19. I wonder if we might see this branding used in the future for a talk show on Apple TV+. Despite being a big-name signing to the service, Oprah has not actually been used as much as I imagined she might be. However, to have her available at historic moments like this is undoubtedly a big deal for Apple. This show is available for free.

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Roger Wilson Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Roger Wilson
Member
Roger Wilson

“However, to have her available at historic moments like this is undoubtedly a big deal for Apple.”

Well, if you value medical quackery and enthusiastically-delivered misinformation along with your celebrity touchy-feelies, she’s definitely a first choice.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
27 minutes ago