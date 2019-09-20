Oprah and Prince Harry Apple TV+ Show ‘Could Save Lives’

LONDON – Prince Harry has revealed more details of the documentary series for Apple TV+ he is developing with Oprah Winfrey. Focussed on mental health, it will launch in 2020. The royal believes the project “could save lives.”

Oprah and Prince Harry Join Forces

The Duke of Sussex has been an increasingly vocal campaigner on improving mental health. In an interview with the Telegraph, he revealed more details of the forthcoming series. The British royal and TV royal will both serve as co-creators and co-executive producers. Kahane Cooperman, formerly of the Daily Show, will lead the production. Top directors such as Dawn Porter are going to direct individual episodes.

In the interview, Prince Harry said:

If the viewers can relate to the pain and perhaps the experience, then it could save lives, as we will focus on prevention and positive outcomes.

“We are assembling subject matter experts as an advisory board to the series, the main reason being we appreciate this is a multi-faceted subject – and we have a huge responsibility to get this right,” he explained. “In this process, I’ve already learned just how many studies have been done, and how much information is out there which isn’t reaching the general public. The facts and science exist, and we deserve to know it all,” he added.