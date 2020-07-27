Oprah Talk Show Coming to Apple TV+ July 30

Oprah Winfrey will launch The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+ on July 30. The idea is to talk to big-name guests from around the world about important topics. The first guest will be best-selling author professor Ibram X. Kendi in an episode called “How to be an Antiracist.”

‘The Oprah Conversation’ on Apple TV+

That debate episode will see Mr. Kendi engage with white readers discussing their racist beliefs. It will be available for free, although future episodes will require a subscription to Apple TV+.

The Oprah Conversation will then have a two-part interview with with athlete, commentator, activist, and creator and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” Emmanuel Acho. That first will air on August 7. Another conversation will be between Oprah and Bryan Stevenson. Mr. Stevenson found the Equal Justice Initiative and his memoir was the inspiration behind the film Just Mercy. The series is to be recorded remotely but will incorporate audience participation.