‘The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward,’ a town hall conversation based on the Apple TV+ series and hosted by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry will air for free on Friday, May 28. Subjects and experts from the mental health series will take part in the conversation.

Those taking part in the conversation hosted by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry include Glenn Close, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, and author and OnTrack NY peer counselor Ambar Martinez. All members of The Me You Can’t See advisory board will also be involved. All episodes of the season are available to watch now.