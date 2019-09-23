Oprah’s Book Club Coming to Apple TV+ and Apple Books

Oprah Winfrey is bringing her book club Apple. The superstar talkshow host will broadcast exclusive author interviews on Apple TV+ every other month.

Oprah to Conduct Author Interviews

Oprah’s Book Club will begin with Ta-Nehisi Coates’s novel The Water Dancer. Ms. Winfrey will conduct the author interview at the Apple Carnegie Library in front of a live audience in Washington D.C. in October. It will be available to view on Apple TV+ from November 1.

Ms. Winfrey commented:

I am who I am today because of the experience of learning to read at an early age. Reading opened up a whole world for me beyond the red dirt road and my grandmother’s porch in Mississippi. I want to do that for everybody. And the opportunity to do this with Apple, to speak to people all over the world about the pleasures, the excitement, the tension, the drama that a good book can bring you … I don’t know what’s better than that.

Charitable Contributions on Back of Book Sales

The book selections are available via Apple Books in e-book and audiobook format. Apple will make a contribution to the American Library Association every time an Oprah’s Book Club Selection is made on Apple Books. The money will go towards supporting local libraries

Apple CEO Tim Cook described it as an “honor” to be bringing Oprah’s Book Club to Apple TV+. He said: