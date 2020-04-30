Orange And Apple Working to Launch French Coronavirus Contact Tracing App in May

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

Apple is in discussions with France’s biggest telecoms operator, Orange, over developing a coronavirus contact tracing app. It is thought the app should be ready by the end of May (via Reuters).

Apple in France

Apple And Orange Meet ‘Almost Every Day’ to Discuss Contact Dressing Tech

Marie-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere, the firm’s Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, gave the end of May as the rough-time at which such an app is likely to be ready.

[France Says iOS Prevents Contact Tracing Apps From Running in the Background]

Furthermore, “there are meetings almost every day,” according to Orange CEO Stephen Richards. “We have a discussion dynamic with Apple that is not bad,” he added.

[Apple Previews Contact Tracing With iOS 13.5 Developer Beta]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of