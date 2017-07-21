Original Apple Watch Models Could Get Replaced With Apple Watch Series 1

Apple recently told retail store employees and Apple Authorized Service Providers that certain original Apple Watch Series 0 devices (AWS0) needing repairs could get replaced with Series 1 (AWS1) models. However, replacements are limited to aluminum models in Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. It’s also important to note that they will happen only on a case by case basis.

In some countries, Apple Watch Aluminum (1st generation) parts (in all colors) may be substituted with Apple Watch Aluminum (Series 1) parts. The parts substitution should now be working properly in MobileGenius and Repair Central.

Original Apple Watch

AWS0 models are out of Apple’s original one year warranty. But, if you bought AppleCare+, you’re still eligible for free repairs on manufacturing problems for two years from the date of purchase.

AppleInsider reported that a source within Apple said, “people with non-functional original Apple Watches shouldn’t expect a swap for a series one watch. Instead, that determination is made on a case-by-case basis dependent on available part supply, and what’s on hand for service swap stock.”

Something to keep in mind is the only difference between AWS0 and AWS1 models is the processor. You’ll be able to perform tasks on the watch more quickly, but you won’t get new features or hardware.