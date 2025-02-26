Original Mac Designer Launches Artistic Keycaps and Pendants

Susan Kare, a designer from the original Macintosh team, is selling silver and gold keycaps and pendants featuring her icon-based artwork. The collection, called “Esc Keys,” includes 32 icon-style images created in Kare’s low-resolution bitmap style.

The designs range from lightbulbs with faces and birds on a wire to waves, books, and the word “Panic!” These icons are not directly Mac-related, but they resemble Kare’s famous work. Each icon is limited to 120 units and is available as a computer key or a necklace pendant produced by Asprey Studio.

The items are made in silver with oxidization or gold vermeil with cold enamel. Solid gold versions can be requested. The keycaps can be mounted on mechanical keyboards, making them practical art that can be used as a literal escape key.

Prices start at $644 for a silver key and $1,033 for the gold vermeil version. Pendants begin at $1,420 for silver and $2,065 for gold vermeil.

Kare is known for creating the 32 pixel by 32 pixel icons for the original Macintosh. She appears in the famous Rolling Stone photo of the pyramid of Mac software team members. In June 2024, Apple honored Kare by creating a screensaver and wallpaper for macOS Sequoia featuring her interface and icon designs.

