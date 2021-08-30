OtterBox recently launched its newest smartphone accessory. It’s a folding wireless power bank that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge and Apple Fast Charge. It’s available to purchase for US$59.95.

Folding Wireless Power Bank

The Folding Wireless Power Bank has 10,000 mAh capacity for up to 25 hours of extra battery life. The friction hinge adjusts to any position for optimal gaming and it’s also equipped with a fast charge USB-C port to power up your controller or a second device simultaneously.

Specifications

Output

USB-C: 18W (5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A)

USB-A: 18W (5V/2.4A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A)

Qi Wireless: 10W

Input

USB-C: 15W (5V/3A)

Features

10,000 mAh capacity for up to 25 hours of extra battery life

Anti-slip, grippy surface holds phone securely at any angle as it charges

Gold ring on pad indicates foolproof phone placement

Dual coils accommodate landscape and portrait wireless charging

Friction hinge adjusts to any position for optimal gaming, watching and video calling

Fast Charge performance powers your phone up to 10W Wireless Fast Charge in 30 minutes

OtterBox is positioning this as a gaming accessory: “We know that gamers spend an average of 120 minutes gaming on their consoles and PCs. With the best titles draining your power at 1% a minute, phone batteries can’t keep up with your gaming stamina. Not to mention, standard wireless charging banks don’t let you game and charge without the mess of cords and a makeshift ‘stand.'”