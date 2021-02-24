Announced during CES 2021, Otterbox has released a suite of mobile gaming accessories that are available to purchase today.
Otherbox Gaming Accessories
Otterbox partnered with Microsoft to create a couple of accessories for the Xbox gaming controller.
- Mobile Gaming Clip: This lets you mount your smartphone onto your Xbox controller. It adjusts on the fly with one hand, while still gaming, and detaches quickly for tabletop gaming. Although Otterbox says it was designed with the Xbox controller in mind, it also works with other console controllers. US$29.95
- Easy Grip Gaming Case: The smartphone case is easy to clean and infused with lasting antimicrobial technology that helps protect the exterior against many common bacteria. Available in Squid Ink for iPhone 12/12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini, 11, 11 Pro Max, SE (2nd gen)/7/8, and coming soon for select Android devices. US$54.95
- Easy Grip Controller Shell: The grip pads for the Xbox controller are easily swapped out for a fresh look or added grip, and keep your hands comfortable with sweat-wicking, antimicrobial material that is easy to wash. US$39.95
- Gaming Carry Case: It’s the protective travel case that cuts the clutter, gives your Xbox controller the protection only OtterBox delivers and helps you game confidently anywhere. All of your gaming essentials fit neatly in the internal storage compartment while the perfect-fit design keeps your controller’s most vulnerable components safe for the journey. US$44.95
- Gaming Glass Privacy Shield: Whether you’re gaming or streaming your favorite content, privacy technology blocks the view from the sides of your smartphone without compromising any clarity for you. US$49.95