On Monday Otterbox announced a line of iPad cases for kids and other accessories like cables, a tablet stand, and charging cords. Like other Otterbox accessories, these are rugged and should be able to withstand young kids with iPads.
These products are available at Target.
iPad Cases for Kids From Otterbox
- EasyGrab iPad Case: These cases are available for the iPad mini as well as the 10.2-inch iPad. Starting at US$49.99
- EasyGrab Mobile Cable Bundle: These stretchy cables have reinforced strain relief at the ends and comes with an audio connector cable and power cable. US$39.99
- EasyGrab Case Stand: This is designed for the EasyGrab iPad case. It comes with a built-in handle and can attach to car headrests to securely hold your iPad. US$19.99