OWC Announces Accelsior 8M2 PCIe SSD With Up to 64 Terabyte Storage

The OWC Accelsior 8M2 brings impressive speed and storage capacity to 2019 Mac Pros, Windows or Linux computers, and PCIe expansion systems. It utilizes the total bandwidth of the latest PCIe technology and has an efficient heat dissipating design to provide speeds up to 26,000MB/s. It starts at US$799.

PCIe SSD Expansion Card

Each OWC Accelsior 8M2’s eight NVMe M.2 SSD slots can run at their full x4 lanes of data throughput with a PCIe 4.0 x16 lane architecture with up to 64TB of storage.

Highlights

The fastest drive available for 2019 Mac Pro, Windows or Linux computers

Performance: Up to 26,000MB/s real world speed

Space: Up to eight SSDs for jaw-dropping 64TB storage capacity

Easy RAID: Create, monitor, and manage RAID arrays with SoftRAID

Advanced RAID Capabilities: Supports multiple RAID levels and RAID sets for maximum flexibility

Quietly Cool: Highly efficient and quiet heat-dissipating design for consistent peak performance

Pre-tested and Certified: Full burn-in for assured performance and reliability

Plug and Play: No drivers needed

Worry-free: Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support for solutions 2TB and larger

Larry O’Connor, CEO, and Founder of OWC: “We are always trying to push technology to the limits, and with the OWC Accelsior 8M2, can be summed up in one definitive sentence. It’s the fastest, highest-capacity PCIe SSD in the galaxy.”