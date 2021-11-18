OWC Announces miniStack STX Storage and Hub Expansion for Thunderbolt 4

The newest product from OWC is miniStack STX, a Thunderbolt 4 storage + hub expansion unit. It’s also a plug-and-play expansion companion for Thunderbolt or USB-equipped Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, and Android tablets. It’s available for preorder starting at US$299.
Thunderbolt 4 Storage + Hub
- Massive capacity: add over 200x greater data storage to your Mac mini1
- Mega Thunderbolt: use more accessories and devices with three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports
- Maximum compatibility: use with Thunderbolt or USB equipped Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets virtually anything that supports external storage
- More Connectivity: add a mix of up to five Thunderbolt devices, three USB devices, and two displays
- Power while working: 60W of notebook charging power via Thunderbolt or USB-C
- Pro-grade performance: save/access/backup data and edit 4K video with up to 770MB/s real-world tested performance
- Easy backups: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready
- Data Security: RAID 1 support
- Plug and play: includes Thunderbolt cable
- Whisper-quiet: aluminum housing with internal heat sink and high-efficiency cooling fan provides cool, nearly silent operation
The OWC miniStack STX is great for bandwidth-intensive video editing, photography, audio, virtual machines, and everyday data backup and access tasks.