OWC Announces Atlas Pro Series Media Card Storage and Reader

OWC announced the Atlas Pro Series media card storage and reader on Tuesday. These powerful cards are aimed at photographers, videographers, and other content creators.

Atlas S Pro

Up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read real-world speeds for shooting huge photos, burst photo sequences, and recording up to 8K video

Uses advanced pseudo-Single-Level Cell (pSLC) flash memory to deliver 10X higher durability than ordinary SD cards and blazing-fast speed across the entire card capacity so massive still files and 8K video will write and download fast

Backwards compatible with UHS-I SD devices and readers

The Atlas S Pro SD UHS-II V90 SD media card is available now in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities starting at US$49.00.

Atlas Pro, Atlas Pro Ultra

Up to 1500MB/s write and 1700MB/s read peak speeds for smooth 8K capture and continuous high frame rate burst mode image capture

Impact, bend, shock, UV ray, and x-ray resistant

Backwards compatible with XQD devices

Fully meets CFexpress Type B 1.0 and 2.0 specifications

The Atlas Pro CFexpress will be available early Q2 2022 in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. The Atlas Pro Ultra CFexpress will be available early Q2 2022 in 320GB and 640GB capacities.

Atlas FXR

Sized similarly to a debit card, the Atlas FXR is the smallest Thunderbolt CFexpress card reader.

Supports the maximum performance capability of CFX cards, Thunderbolt, and USB interfaces

Ingest video footage and photos at over 1500MB/s

Bus-powered, so no power supply or power cable needed

The Atlas FXR will be available in early Q2 2022.