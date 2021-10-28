OWC has announced the Aura Pro NT high-performance NVMe SSD for 2016-2017 MacBook Pro non-Touch Bar. With up to 16x more space over factory drive options, this high-performance SSD will keep your Mac running optimally.

MacBook Pro SSD

: Store and access all your data with up to 16x more capacity vs factory-installed drive options Pro Level Performance : Up to 2720MB/s for faster A/V workflows, back-ups, app/gaming load times, system responsiveness, and more

: Up to 2720MB/s for faster A/V workflows, back-ups, app/gaming load times, system responsiveness, and more Advanced Technology : The latest flash management design for the highest reliability, the best performance and incredible longevity

: The latest flash management design for the highest reliability, the best performance and incredible longevity Complete : Includes tools for easy DIY install

: Includes tools for easy DIY install Worry-free: 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty

OWC Aura Pro NTis available to order starting at US$89.00, with capacities ranging from 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Select models includes Acronis True Image OWC Data Protection, a personal data management solution that combines backup and ransomware protection.