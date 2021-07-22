OWC has released a Envoy Pro SX Thunderbolt Bus-Powered Portable SSD with speeds up to 2,847MB/s. It’s available to purchase starting at US$199 in 240GB to 2TB models.

Thunderbolt Bus-Powered Portable SSD

Portable and rugged, it uses the company’s Aura Pro SSD technology with TRIM support. It’s been dropped over 25 times at every angle from a height of four feet by a third-party testing and certification service. Water resistant for up to 30 minutes at < 1 meter with an IP67 rating. OWC also says the drive is dust-proof.

Other features:

Silently Cool : Fan-less, heat dissipating aluminum housing for distraction free operation

: Fan-less, heat dissipating aluminum housing for distraction free operation Secure : Non-skid rubber feet keep the OWC Envoy Pro SX in place

: Non-skid rubber feet keep the OWC Envoy Pro SX in place Informative : LED for at-a-glance confirmation of power and activity status

: LED for at-a-glance confirmation of power and activity status Connected : Included Thunderbolt cable plugs into Thunderbolt and USB4 Macs and PCs

: Included Thunderbolt cable plugs into Thunderbolt and USB4 Macs and PCs Worry-Free Reliability: 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty

The drive weighs only eight ounces at 1/2 pound.