OtherWorld Computing (OWC) announced on Thursday the launch of Jellyfish Manager 2.0. It offers cloud backup integrations, a dashboard, and a new design.

Key Features

Check your vitals : Check your vitals: Monitor memory, temperature, storage, and CPU usage immediately and quickly see the health of your drives

: Check your vitals: Monitor memory, temperature, storage, and CPU usage immediately and quickly see the health of your drives Manage file permissions : Decide who gets access to specific shares and folders with just a few clicks. Easily create and add local users and groups for your team and assign them permissions in less time than it takes to upload a cat video to Youtube

Customize network settings : Jellyfish systems come completely preconfigured for 4k+ video and direct connections, but if you’d like to create and modify network settings or bond ports into your switch, we promise you won’t have to read a 50-page manual first

Enable powerful workflows: like Jellyfish Remote Access, Snapshots, Davinci Resolve Collaborative Database, or iconik Storage Gateways

Jellyfish Manager 2.0

The updated design includes easily accessible menus and deep linking throughout the whole application. System alerts are now readily available from all pages in the app also additional tooltips across the board, and intuitive terminology to speed up the learning process.

Jellyfish Manager 2.0 works directly with Jellyfish servers, a specialized shared storage device that allows multiple post-production video editors to work simultaneously with 4K, 6K, and 8K footage.

Jellyfish Manager 2.0 now includes the most requested cloud backup services that allow you to run scheduled backups, and if necessary, recover your data from the cloud. Jellyfish Manager 2.0 also improves integration with Backblaze and included AWS and Wasabi cloud services and will include more in the future.

Frame.io syncing between Jellyfish folders and Frame.io projects are now possible without going through watch folders on your workstation. Combined with the transcoding functionality of Jellyfish Media Engine, this integration helps teams collaborate through Frame.io while storing their original footage on the Jellyfish