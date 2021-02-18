OWC announced on Thursday the launch of a universal USB-C cable that is compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, USB 3.2, and USB 3.1.

OWC USB Thunderbolt

100% USB-C Compatible : connect to today’s, tomorrow’s, and yesterday’s Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Surface and other devices with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, or USB4

Certified for All Uses : enjoy lab test certified safe power delivery up to 100W of power, up to 40Gb/s of data performance, and up to 8K of video capability

Versatile Connections : connect any drive, dock, display, eGPUs, PCIe expansion, external SSDs, RAID storage, Power adapters, accessories, anything that goes USB-C to USB-C

Powerful : Certified safe delivery of up to the maximum 100 watts of power/charging from docks, adapters, and other devices that USB-C and Thunderbolt support.

Stunning visuals: connect up to 4K, 5K, 6K and 8K Thunderbolt or USB-C

The OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is available now for US$27.99 in 0.8 m length on MacSales.com.