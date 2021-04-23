Other World Computing has Thunderbolt products ready for the 2021 M1 iPad Pro, which includes a Thunderbolt-capable port as a new feature.
Thunderbolt Storage
- The OWC Envoy Pro FX universal compatible Thunderbolt and USB Portable SSD is a top choice and answer for external iPad Pro storage. With speeds ranging up to 2800MB/s, the OWC Envoy FX is built like a tank with dust/drop/waterproof certification. You can transfer gigabytes of data in seconds anywhere, making it the perfect solution for iPad Pro with Thunderbolt and USB-C iPad models as well. Starts at US$199
Thunderbolt Docks and Hubs
- If you need more than just one USB-C port, OWC has you covered. First, the OWC Thunderbolt Dock gives you four Thunderbolt ports, plus four USB ports, as well as an SD reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and a combo audio in/out. US$249
- Next, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub gives you six ports: USB 3 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, SD card reader, and all new Gigabit Ethernet, and USB-C 100W power pass-through. US$149
- Finally, you can also get the OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USC-C cable that connects your accessories, drives, phone, cameras, displays, and more. US$27.99
There’s also the $79 Envoy Express, which you put your own NVMe SSD in. Just got one for use with an M1 Mac. Happy.