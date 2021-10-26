OWC has announced the release of SoftRAID 6.2 update, its RAID management software for macOS and Windows. It has features like multiple RAID options and predictive disk failure monitoring.

SoftRAID 6.2 Release Notes

Compatible – SoftRAID 6.2 adds support for the all-new macOS 12 – Monterey.

– APFS – For the first time ever, SoftRAID supports the creation, management, and monitoring of APFS volumes and enables access to encrypted APFS volumes created with Disk Utility. SoftRAID can create unencrypted APFS volumes, one volume per container. SoftRAID cannot create encrypted volumes but does support volumes encrypted by Disk Utility.

Incredibly Quick – The re-engineered SoftRAID driver features a new method of handling TRIM commands on SSDs. The new mechanism is 3x faster than before.

SoftRAID 6.2 is a free upgrade for current SoftRAID 6 users and discounted upgrades are available at the OWC Software Store for SoftRAID 5 users. SoftRAID 6.2 for Mac is compatible with macOS 10.12 or later including macOS 12. Apple silicon (M1) Macs require macOS 11.3 or later.