Update to Package Manager ‘Pacifist’ Supports M1 Chip, Rewritten in Swift

The Pacifist 4.0 update was released in November and it includes full support for M1 Macs. The app was also rewritten in Swift 5.

Pacifist Release Notes

Completely rewritten in Swift 5

Optimized for Apple Silicon

Redesigned, modernized UI

Full support for modern versions of macOS

Added command-line interface

Added browser plug-ins for Chrome and Firefox

Expanded support for analyzing existing installations, beyond simply kernel extensions

Support for Asset Catalog files

Support for Mac OS 9 Installation Tome files

Fixed some bugs that could cause certain packages not to open properly

Verify phase now correctly checks checksums for all file types, including symbolic links and Mach-O binary files

Added Preferences option to change the default setting of the “Use Administrator Privileges” check box

Added Preferences option to disable automatic opening in the Finder after extraction

Numerous performance optimizations

Pacifist is a powerful tool for working with macOS package files, disk images, and file archives.