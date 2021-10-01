Pad & Quill recently released The Jimmy, a leather AirTag keychain that brings style into your life. It starts at US$24.95 for a single keychain or US$79.95 to buy a 4-pack.

The Jimmy Leather AirTag Keychain

Available in Chestnut, Whiskey, and Galloper Black colors, The Jimmy is made from high-quality American leather hides and crafted by artisans. It includes stainless steel key ring and a 25-year warranty.

Discreet, unassuming, and small. We think the Jimmy Airtag case is designed for those who like to keep the Airtag to a minimum while surrounding it in luxurious American full-grain leather. Why Jimmy? Because you’ll need to ‘Jimmy’ the AirTag into this little keychain. Once you do that with its secure button snap tension fit you’ll not think about it again until next year, when it’s time to replace the battery. Crafted with the same leather used in our leather bags this AirTag keychain is ready for serious real-world use and as a bonus: The keychain is Philbert the Chow Chow approved. That’s our PQ mascot dog here in Minneapolis!

Made with parachute-grade nylon stitching and full-grain leather.