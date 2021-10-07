A verdict in the Epic v Apple case will let developers offer alternatives to Apple’s payment system within their apps. Paddle is offering an alternative and it promises lower fees. The company plans to make its system available on December 7 in line with the court’s ruling.

Payments With Paddle

The company is offering features for developers such as letting them manage their own refunds, direct subscription management and tools to pause subscriptions, and supporting other payment processors like PayPal. Its fees are 10% on transactions below US$10 and 5% on transactions over US$10.

Developers will also have access to customer data, something that privacy-conscious Apple users may not like. Apple’s payment system also gives people an easy way to manage their subscriptions in one place, such as Settings > Your Name > Subscriptions on iOS.