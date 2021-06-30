Pandora’s Artist Marketing Platform (AMP) has added a new feature for creators called Track Reporting. This provides greater insight into how songs are performing.

AMP Track Reporting

Pandora describes AMP as a self-serve marketing platform for artists. Through AMP artists can see how their music is performing in certain regions, engage with their fans, reach new audiences, and “increase their spins” on Pandora.

Track Reporting can be found inside the Catalog Tag on your AMP artist page. Data types that are shown include total Streams, Radio Spins, Interactive Plays, Station Adds, and Thumbs Up for each track.

You can now click on a track to dive into a reporting page dedicated to that track, featuring a line graph for daily trends as well as a “source breakdown” section, showing which programs your track is being streamed on. All metrics are available with custom date ranges as well.

Source Categories is another new feature for artists to learn how people are discovering their music:

are those primarily driven by Pandora’s recommendation algorithms. Editorial Sources include all Pandora genre stations, editorial playlists, and mixtapes.

Organic Sources are primarily driven by listener choice, like an artist’s own Pandora station.

New users can sign up for AMP here.