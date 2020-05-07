Pandora Partners With Hasbro to Create Gaming Playlists

If you’ve been playing board games with your family lately, you might appreciate Pandora’s newest announcement.

Pandora + Hasbro

Called “Bring Home the Fun with Sound On, these are themed playlists for games like Battleship, Monopoly, and Operation. There is a playlist for 12 games with music from Taylor Swift, AD/DC, Justin Bieber, Prince, Rihanna, and more.

Here are some examples:

Monopoly playlist includes “It’s All About the Benjamins” by Puff Daddy and “Material Girl” by Madonna.

Operation playlist includes “Your Body Is a Wonderland” by John Mayer and “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa.

Battleship playlist includes Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish and “Float On” by Modest Mouse.

Candy Land playlist includes “Yummy” by Justin Bieber and “Candy” by Doja Cat.

Those are just some of the playlists available. You’ll find them all within the Pandora app, which you can download from the App Store here.

