Pandora launched Thumbprint Radio five years ago as a personalized music station for its users. Since then it has reached 50 million users with over 2 billion hours of music listening.

The name of the radio station is based on thumbing up or thumbing down each song you like and dislike. It learns your preferences over time to create a personalized radio station. Pandora shared some statistics:

Users have collectively spent over 2 billion hours streaming their Thumbprint Radio stations, which together have been driven by over 1 billion thumbs.

Thumbprint Radio has played over 4.5 million unique songs, representing over 300,000 unique artists.

Thumbprint Radio Top 10 Artists of All Time

Drake Eminem Rihanna Future Chris Brown Jason Aldean Lil Wayne Beyonce 2Pac The Weeknd

