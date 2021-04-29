Pandora’s latest app update this week has launched a brand new Home Screen widget for iOS | iPadOS 14.
App Store: Pandora – Music & Podcasts
Pandora Home Screen Widget
The new widget supports the three standard sizes that Apple created for apps to use – small, medium, and large.
To add Pandora’s home screen widget for iOS or iPadOS to your device:
- Download the latest version of Pandora’s app for iOS or iPadOS
- Long-press your home screen and hold until everything gets wiggly
- Tap on the “+” button
- Search for Pandora
- Select from 3 sizes of Pandora’s home screen widget
- Tap “Add Widget”
You can display as many as seven of your most recently-played songs, albums, stations, playlists, and podcasts right from their home screen.