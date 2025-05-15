Patreon Already Supports iOS Third-Party Payments

Patreon has officially updated its iOS app to support third-party payments, taking full advantage of the recent court ruling in Epic Games v. Apple. The decision struck down Apple’s longstanding control over in-app purchases, opening a path for platforms like Patreon to offer alternative payment options on iPhones and iPads without Apple’s 30 percent fee. For creators, this shift marks a significant step toward higher earnings and faster payouts.

The new checkout experience, approved by Apple, is now live for creators using subscription billing, who make up 95% of Patreon’s user base. According to Patreon, the iOS app now defaults to its web-based checkout for U.S. users, although purchases are still processed through Apple’s in-app system at the moment. In the coming weeks, users will start completing purchases in an external mobile browser (like Safari), fully bypassing Apple’s system.

For fans, this means they’ll see creator-set prices without the added Apple fee. Payments go through Patreon’s website using Apple Pay, PayPal, or a credit card. While the process may add a few steps, it ensures faster payouts for creators and eliminates Apple’s

Legacy Creators Get Access Too

Apple has also approved a new app version that restores earning ability for the 5 percent of creators still on Patreon’s legacy billing models. Previously, these creators were blocked from selling memberships on iOS due to Apple’s rigid billing rules. Now, U.S.-based fans can once again support them through the app. However, creators must still switch to subscription billing to sell new memberships outside the U.S.

Patreon says the forced subscription billing deadline, originally set for November 2025, is no longer in effect. This deadline was imposed only to comply with Apple’s prior restrictions. In light of the court’s ruling and Apple’s shifting policies, Patreon can now offer creators more flexibility and time to make the transition. The company remains focused on improving its subscription tools and addressing lingering technical barriers that prevent some from switching.

A Shift Triggered by Epic’s Legal Battle

This transformation stems directly from the long-running legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. Epic sued Apple in 2020 after the tech giant removed Fortnite from the App Store for bypassing its payment system. In April 2025, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple had violated the court’s earlier injunction by maintaining a 27 percent cut on external payments and scaring users with warning screens. The judge struck down these practices, calling Apple’s response a deliberate attempt to undercut the ruling’s intent.

Patreon joins a growing list of apps moving fast to implement the new rules. Spotify now links users directly to its site for Premium subscriptions. Kindle has restored in-app e-book purchases by routing users to Amazon’s checkout. Proton VPN slashed its iOS prices after shifting subscriptions off-platform. Each app is using third-party payments to reclaim revenue once lost to Apple’s fee model.

While Apple has appealed the ruling, many developers are moving ahead. This legal turning point has already reshaped how major platforms handle payments. Patreon’s decision to adopt browser-based checkout in its iOS app reflects the larger momentum now building in Apple’s ecosystem.

The question now isn’t whether third-party payments are coming, but how quickly others will follow.