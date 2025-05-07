Patreon’s iOS App Now Supports Third-Party Payments

Patreon has updated its iOS app to support third-party payment links, following a recent U.S. court ruling that restricts Apple from blocking alternative payment options inside apps.

The change, live in version 125.5.0 of the app, allows users to complete purchases via the web using methods like credit cards, PayPal, and Venmo—without being routed through Apple’s in-app system.

Until now, iOS users could only subscribe to a creator’s membership through Apple’s payment system, which charged a commission. In the new update, Patreon displays a bold “Join” button that redirects to its web checkout. Apple’s in-app payment option still appears, but in smaller text beneath the main button—making it clear where Patreon wants users to go.

Ruling Forces Apple to Open Up

This change comes after a U.S. court ruled on April 30 that Apple can no longer stop app developers from linking to external payment options. The decision followed a long-running antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of Fortnite. As a result, Apple had to revise its App Store guidelines to comply with the ruling. Apps like Spotify and Kindle have already made similar updates, and now Patreon has joined them.

According to TechCrunch, Patreon confirmed Apple approved the latest version of its app and said users in the U.S. will see the updated checkout experience within 24 hours of installing the update.

Patreon Halts Subscription Billing Deadline

Last year, Apple told Patreon it had until November 2025 to switch all creators to Apple’s in-app subscription billing or risk removal from the App Store. That plan is now on hold.

Patreon shared an update with its creator community—via Discord and in support documents—saying the court decision likely makes that deadline irrelevant. For now, only creators who want to accept payments through the iOS app need to stay on subscription billing.

Patreon welcomed the legal outcome when it was announced, calling it a win for creators who can now keep more of their revenue by avoiding Apple’s commission. The app update marks a clear step in that direction.